Josh McCown, Cleveland Browns reach 3-year deal

The journeyman has produced a 17-32 career record since joining the league in 2002. His finest work came two seasons ago in Chicago, where McCown threw 13 touchdowns to just one interception under the watch of Marc Trestman. His play fell off a cliff in Tampa, though, where McCown produced the league's third-lowest Total QBR en route to guiding the Bucs to an NFL-worst 2-14 record.