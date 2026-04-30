Josh Mauro, former Cardinals defensive lineman, dies at 35

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Former NFL defensive lineman Josh Mauro, who played eight seasons for three different teams, has died. He was 35.

The Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Mauro's family confirmed on social media that he died last week. A cause of death was not given.

The 6-foot-6, 290-pounder played six seasons with the Cardinals and one each with the New York Giants and then-Oakland Raiders. His most productive season came in 2016 with the Cardinals when he played in 15 games, starting 13, and finished with 32 tackles.

He played in college at Stanford and his final season in the NFL was with the Cardinals in 2021. Mauro played in 80 total NFL games, starting 40, and had five career sacks.