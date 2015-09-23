Around the NFL

Josh Huff: Cowboys were calling out Eagles' plays

Published: Sep 23, 2015 at 01:24 AM

Chip Kelly's offense may have given off the appearance of being embedded in some secret code -- an array of sideline posters and ape-like hand gestures from assistant coaches -- but that code may be broken.

The discovery of a pattern or tell by the quarterback would certainly offer an explanation for the Eagles' first two losses of the season. Their run game was almost nonexistent each week and, if not for a flurry of screen passes and quick hits to their running backs to start the second half against the Falcons, their passing game would look much the same.

But the most concerning element of this story is that it's not the first time we heard it.

Last year against the 49ers, safety Antoine Bethea -- who ended up winning Defensive Player of the Week, by the way -- was mic'd up for the game and could be heard calling out runs or passes before the snap. Here's more from a CSN Philly post on the matter last year:

San Francisco defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said they more or less guessed right on Philly's two play-calls from the 1-yard line with the game on the line in the fourth quarter -- having seen the same two plays before.

Those miscues were explained away because of two new offensive linemen making starts that week, and perhaps a new quarterback, running back, guards and wide receiver this year are also responsible.

That still may not be comforting for a team staring down a deadly 0-3 start, though.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns DE Myles Garrett plays through loss with injured groin: 'I'm gonna go out there until I can't'

Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was clutching at his groin during the second half of the Browns' eventual 16-14 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, but never left and was adamant that he doesn't expect to miss time going forward. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Vikings, Raiders wins on Monday 

The Raiders had the last rally on Monday as Derek Carr drove Las Vegas down and set up kicker Daniel Carlson for the game-winner in a 16-14 victory over Cleveland.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Kansas City Chiefs Pro Bowl tight end ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the league transaction wire. 
news

Wired video shows John Harbaugh's process for two-point call vs. Packers

A special video released Monday by the Ravens' media team showed the process that led to John Harbaugh's decision to go for two late in Sunday's loss to the Packers.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday afternoon, along with offensive tackle Matt Nelson. 
news

2022 Pro Bowl roster: Browns, Raiders, Vikings, Bears players revealed

The complete roster for the 2022 Pro Bowl will be revealed Wednesday during an 8 p.m. special on NFL Network, but a number of notable names have been announced to the public ahead of the main reveal.
news

Giants place QB Daniel Jones (neck) on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season

Big Blue's starting quarterback won't return this season. The Giants announced Monday that they are placing quarterback Daniel Jones on injured reserve, ending his 2021 season.
news

Week 15 Monday inactives: Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

The official inactives for the Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns and Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears on Monday.
news

Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin out for season with torn ACL, MCL

Buccaneers receiver ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints, coach Bruce Arians told reporters. The wideout is done for the season.
news

Washington Football Team to be without seven assistants vs. Eagles due to COVID protocols

The Washington Football Team announced seven assistants will miss Tuesday's game versus the Eagles due to COVID-19 protocols.
news

Chargers OLB Joey Bosa to miss Week 16; Austin Ekeler, Corey Linsley also going on COVID-19 list

The Chargers are the latest team to send big-name players to the reserve/COVID-19 list. L.A. placed pass rusher Joey Bosa and center Corey Linsley on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Teddy Bridgewater released from hospital after overnight stay, enters concussion protocol

The Broncos shared some good news Monday regarding their starting quarterback. ﻿Teddy Bridgewater﻿ has been released from the hospital and is doing well. Bridgewater was diagnosed with a concussion.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW