Josh Huff: Cowboys were calling out Eagles' plays

Chip Kelly's offense may have given off the appearance of being embedded in some secret code -- an array of sideline posters and ape-like hand gestures from assistant coaches -- but that code may be broken.
The discovery of a pattern or tell by the quarterback would certainly offer an explanation for the Eagles' first two losses of the season. Their run game was almost nonexistent each week and, if not for a flurry of screen passes and quick hits to their running backs to start the second half against the Falcons, their passing game would look much the same.
But the most concerning element of this story is that it's not the first time we heard it.
Last year against the 49ers, safety Antoine Bethea -- who ended up winning Defensive Player of the Week, by the way -- was mic'd up for the game and could be heard calling out runs or passes before the snap. Here's more from a CSN Philly post on the matter last year:
San Francisco defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said they more or less guessed right on Philly's two play-calls from the 1-yard line with the game on the line in the fourth quarter -- having seen the same two plays before.
Those miscues were explained away because of two new offensive linemen making starts that week, and perhaps a new quarterback, running back, guards and wide receiver this year are also responsible.
That still may not be comforting for a team staring down a deadly 0-3 start, though.