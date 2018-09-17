Josh Gordon trade: Deal a win-win for Patriots, troubled WR?

However, the risk is important to remember. The Patriots are in no danger of Gordon being a poor influence on a malleable locker room, not with strong, well-established veteran leadership already present. But they are foisting on Brady another receiver with rough edges at a time when they are already trying to integrate Cordarrelle Patterson, who has made his bones primarily as a kick returner to this point in his career, with the season already in progress. Gordon's history of being unreliable and undisciplined runs counter to everything Brady values. The New England offense is renowned for its complexity, and earning Brady's trust is not a short-order job. Another moment from Sunday: Brady pointing to his head in a rage and screaming to his teammates to do their jobs. On the surface, at least, it's hard to imagine how Gordon seamlessly joins an offense like that.