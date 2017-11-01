Josh Gordon to be reinstated on conditional basis

Should he abide by the conditions laid out for his reinstatement, Gordon immediately gives Browns rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer a big-bodied and incredibly talented weapon. That is, if he's anywhere near he was three seasons ago. His play in the 2016 preseason suggested he was still near there, which will be welcomed with open arms to a receiving corps that is missing injured target Corey Coleman and has gotten just about nothing out of free-agent addition Kenny Britt. Over a year later, Cleveland will get to see what they have in Gordon, a surprise addition to a foundering offense desperate for help.