Josh Gordon set to take part in Browns walkthroughs

The wide receiver will begin walkthroughs with the team starting Saturday, Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters in a conference call Friday. Gordon is currently on the active/non-football illness list. Under the terms of his conditional reinstatement, Gordon cannot participate in full practices yet.
Gordon return to the team last week after staying away for nearly a month to focus on personal issues related to his health and well-being. He missed Cleveland's entire training camp and it's unclear when he might be fully reinstated.
Gordon has been suspended multiple times for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning last year.