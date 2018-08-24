Around the NFL

Josh Gordon set to take part in Browns walkthroughs

Published: Aug 24, 2018 at 08:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Austin-Knoblauch_1400x1000
Austin Knoblauch

Digital Content Editor

Josh Gordon is another step closer toward finalizing his on-field return to the Cleveland Browns.

The wide receiver will begin walkthroughs with the team starting Saturday, Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters in a conference call Friday. Gordon is currently on the active/non-football illness list. Under the terms of his conditional reinstatement, Gordon cannot participate in full practices yet.

He was on the sideline Thursday for the team's preseason win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gordon return to the team last week after staying away for nearly a month to focus on personal issues related to his health and well-being. He missed Cleveland's entire training camp and it's unclear when he might be fully reinstated.

Gordon has been suspended multiple times for violations of the NFL's substance-abuse policy. The 27-year-old missed the entire 2015 and 2016 seasons before returning last year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett communicates 'nonstop' with Russell Wilson: 'We're joined at the hip'

The Broncos had been in search of a QB for years. Russell Wilson was looking for a new NFL home for at least a year. That explains the pure joy emanating out of Denver in the aftermath of their alliance. First-year HC Nathaniel Hackett said he and his new QB are already in constant communication.
news

Frank Reich: 'Unfair' to make Carson Wentz 'the scapegoat' for Colts' disappointing season

Colts head coach Frank Reich isn't pointing the finger at Carson Wentz for the Colts' woes in 2021 despite trading the QB away this offseason.
news

Packers coach Matt LaFleur: Trading WR Davante Adams 'tough for me personally'

Speaking with NFL Network's Tom Pelissero at the Annual League Meeting on Sunday, the Packers head coach opened up about the team trading star wideout ﻿Davante Adams﻿ to the Raiders.
news

Colts coach Frank Reich on acquiring QB Matt Ryan: 'We needed each other'

Colts HC Frank Reich describes the process of acquiring Matt Ryan, who is the Colts' fifth starting quarterback in as many seasons. 
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'would've turned over every stone' for a QB had Tom Brady stayed retired

Tom Brady was always the apple of Bruce Arians' eye this offseason. But if the legendary quarterback was going to remain retired, the Buccaneers were prepared to go all-in on acquiring another starter. The process, in fact, had already begun.
news

Bills' Sean McDermott looking for Josh Allen to run less in 2022: 'We want to evolve'

As Josh Allen prepares for his fifth NFL season, his coach expects him to continue improving. Sean McDermott also wants his superstar QB to do it in a slightly different manner. That is, he wants Allen to run less.
news

Raiders' Chandler Jones: Playing alongside Maxx Crosby is 'dangerous' for opposing QBs

Newly signed Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones expressed his excitement to play alongside pass rusher ﻿Maxx Crosby﻿ and it was part of his decision to play in Las Vegas. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Saturday, March 26

The Chiefs plan to sign former Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Opportunity to make an 'immediate impact' factored into signing with Chiefs

Newly signed Chiefs WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling believes being a vertical threat will make for a seamless fit into Kansas City's offense. 
news

Marcus Mariota excited to reunite with Arthur Smith: I really believe in 'what he's doing'

Marcus Mariota was introduced as the newest Falcon on Friday and conveyed that he's signed with Atlanta for another opportunity to start and to reunite with Arthur Smith.
news

Deshaun Watson introduced as Browns quarterback, maintains innocence amid allegations

Browns GM Andrew Berry, coach Kevin Stefanski and QB Deshaun Watson addressed the media on Friday for the first time since Watson was acquired via trade from the Texans. Berry said the team did "as much work as possible" looking into Watson's allegations and character, while Watson maintained his innocence and said, "I don't have any regrets." 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, March 25

Linebacker Jarrad Davis is returning to the team that drafted him in 2017 after the Detroit Lions signed him to a free-agent deal. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW