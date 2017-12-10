Josh Gordon scores first touchdown since 2013

OK, we're done drooling over the catch. Gordon had three catches for 69 yards and that score above through a quarter and a half of play on Sunday -- the Packers limited him from there and rallied for a 27-21 win in OT. Cleveland's leading receiver entering Sunday was running back Duke Johnson (it's OK to laugh), who tallied 52 receptions for 456 yards and two touchdowns. It's not unrealistic to think Gordon, at this pace, could eclipse him by the end of the 2017 season -- in just five games played.