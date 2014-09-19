Around the NFL

Josh Gordon's reduced suspension to benefit Browns

Published: Sep 19, 2014 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Josh Gordon's year-long suspension has been officially reduced to 10 games, which means the Cleveland Browns will get their most talented player back on the field for the home stretch.

Gordon is eligible to return for the Nov. 23 game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

One key factor for the receiver during the suspension is that he is allowed to be around the team. That means for the next eight weeks, Gordon can continue to learn Kyle Shanahan's new offense in the classroom so he isn't tossed into the deep end after spending 10 weeks completely away from the water.

Getting Gordon back on the field this season is a huge boon for the Browns from a football perspective.

Cleveland sits at 1-1 after two close games to start the season and faces AFC North rival Baltimore on Sunday at home. If the Browns can stay afloat in the Wild Card hunt in a weaker AFC, Gordon's infusion into the offense could be a game-changer down the stretch.

If the Browns bottom out, getting Gordon back will be beneficial for working toward next season. He will be able dip his toe in the Shanahan waters from an on-field standpoint for the final six games. At that point, we'd expect Johnny Manziel to take over for veteran Brian Hoyer, which will give the two a chance to jell heading into the offseason.

Ten games is still a lengthy punishment, but for the Browns' organization, getting the star receiver out of the car dealership and onto the playing field before the calendar flips to 2015 is a big benefit for the team's future.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Falcons' lopsided win over the Bucs and previews every other game in Week 3.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Lions-Packers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Lions face the Packers on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 4 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 4 of the 2023 season.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol; Raiders to see how QB progresses through week

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Week 4 remains uncertain at the midpoint of the work week. Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III highlight Players of the Week

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III and Miami back De'Von Achane led the way for the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice, progressing through concussion protocol

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday that Anthony Richardson will return to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2. The rookie QB will take the first-team reps, per Steichen.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys' red-zone struggles 'not a long-range concern'

The Dallas Cowboys have moved the ball well enough with Mike McCarthy calling plays through three weeks between the 20s but have come up woefully shy in the red zone.
news

Winless teams go head-to-head in Vikings-Panthers, Broncos-Bears Week 4 matchups

With the 0-3 Minnesota Vikings versus the 0-3 Carolina Panthers and the 0-3 Denver Broncos versus the 0-3 Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon, postseason hopes are likely already on the line in these Week 4 matchups.
news

Dolphins' Raheem Mostert claims he's fastest player on 'fastest team in the NFL'

The speed combination of ﻿Tyreek Hill﻿, ﻿Jaylen Waddle﻿, ﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ and ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ has been on display early this season, and with the Dolphins piling on 70 points Sunday, it's the talk of the league.
news

Patriots' Bill O'Brien downplays interrogating ex-Cowboys Will Grier, Ezekiel Elliott before Dallas game

New England Patriots Bill O'Brien downplayed the information he might gather from former Cowboys players Will Grier and Ezekiel Elliott ahead of a showdown with Dallas -- even if his opposing offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has it on his mind.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'Bigger opportunity' awaits WR Quentin Johnston after Mike Williams' injury

Injury issues within the Los Angeles Chargers receiving corps are unfortunately nothing novel. Mike Williams has been lost for the year, just a season after he and running mate Keenan Allen seldom saw the field together. This time around, though, the Chargers have a rookie first-rounder ready and waiting in Quentin Johnston.
news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles wants different approach from struggling RB Rachaad White: 'He tried to make too many big plays'

After a third game in which the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did not have an impressive showing in the run game, head coach Todd Bowles discussed what had been going wrong, and what needed to be fixed before facing the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.