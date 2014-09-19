Josh Gordon's reduced suspension to benefit Browns

Josh Gordon's year-long suspension has been officially reduced to 10 games, which means the Cleveland Browns will get their most talented player back on the field for the home stretch.
One key factor for the receiver during the suspension is that he is allowed to be around the team. That means for the next eight weeks, Gordon can continue to learn Kyle Shanahan's new offense in the classroom so he isn't tossed into the deep end after spending 10 weeks completely away from the water.
Getting Gordon back on the field this season is a huge boon for the Browns from a football perspective.
Cleveland sits at 1-1 after two close games to start the season and faces AFC North rival Baltimore on Sunday at home. If the Browns can stay afloat in the Wild Card hunt in a weaker AFC, Gordon's infusion into the offense could be a game-changer down the stretch.
If the Browns bottom out, getting Gordon back will be beneficial for working toward next season. He will be able dip his toe in the Shanahan waters from an on-field standpoint for the final six games. At that point, we'd expect Johnny Manziel to take over for veteran Brian Hoyer, which will give the two a chance to jell heading into the offseason.
Ten games is still a lengthy punishment, but for the Browns' organization, getting the star receiver out of the car dealership and onto the playing field before the calendar flips to 2015 is a big benefit for the team's future.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the Falcons' lopsided win over the Bucs and previews every other game in Week 3.