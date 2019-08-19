Josh Gordon returns: Assessing WR's impact on Patriots offense

By then, though, the peak of Gordon's 2018 campaign was already behind him. His final game last season was a quiet showing against the Steelers (one catch for 19 yards), and the wide receiver disappeared from the scene the following week, once again overrun by his off-field issues. The Pats' offense had to morph in his absence and it obviously turned out well for them -- hello, Super Bowl win -- but you could see the imprint Gordon left on the team when it drafted another hulking pass catcher, former Arizona State WR N'Keal Harry, in the first round this year. That marked the first time the Pats spent a first-rounder on a wide receiver in the Belichick era, and at 6-4, 225 pounds, Harry is nearly a carbon copy of Gordon from a size perspective. Plus, Harry enters the league with a reputation as a terrific contested-catch maker, much like Gordon himself. New England also signed Demaryius Thomas in April, another big receiver at 6-3, 225 pounds. As of today, that makes the Patriots the only team in the league with three wide receivers that weigh 225 pounds or more, a shift from their normal approach at the position. Of course, there is only one Gordon, and the Pats are now seeing Flash in the flesh, which has to be a welcome sight for a team that has a chance to overpower defenses with the size of its pass catchers, even after losing Gronk to retirement in the offseason.