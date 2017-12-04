Around the NFL

Josh Gordon on return: 'I feel free when I'm out there'

Published: Dec 04, 2017 at 01:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Playing his first game in nearly three years, Josh Gordon looked right at home -- and then some.

Using his massive frame, game-breaking speed and considerable hand strength, the Browns wideout put up 85 yards off four catches in a 19-10 loss to the Chargers on the road.

The box score could have been bigger -- by a bunch -- had Gordon seen more accurate arm action from rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer, but chalk it up as a sensational debut for the 26-year-old pass catcher who hadn't seen the field since Dec. 21, 2014, due to a slew of team and league suspensions.

"I feel free when I'm out there," Gordon said, per The Plain Dealer. "My business is out there, people know what I'm about and that's a great feeling."

Said Gordon: "It was fun. It was exciting to be out there and blessed to have the opportunity to get back to work."

Gordon spent much of the day facing Casey Hayward, getting the best of the talented Chargers cornerback on an impressive 28-yard grab on Cleveland's solo touchdown drive. Gordon also hauled in a 39-yarder and had safety Adrian Phillips beaten on a deep strike that was vastly underthrown by Kizer.

"With time, I will understand the way he wants the ball," Kizer said of his 11 targets to Gordon. "The opportunities were that if he was separating from a corner and when I need to throw back shoulder. Today was a good test of understanding how many times to get it to him. Once again putting the ball into the position where he can make a play."

The only other wideout to top Gordon's 85 yards against the Bolts this season was Odell Beckham. The concept that Gordon pulled this off after three years in the wilderness is mind-boggling.

"This is just a start for Josh," said coach Hue Jackson. "It's practice time, it's time on task, time with the quarterbacks, time within the system and keep going from there."

Jackson went out of his way to say that Gordon "looked like he belonged," but that's an understatement. The same abilities that made him a league-leading receiver in 2013 remain intact four seasons later.

The winless Browns have a long, long way to go, but with Gordon on the field, they possess a legitimate star who, on Sunday, didn't skip a beat.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Giants WR Isaiah Hodgins credits time on Bills practice squad as preparing him for bigger role

Giants wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins credits his time spent on the Bills practice squad as the reason he was prepared to make his 2022 breakout in New York.

news

Cardinals hiring Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as offensive coordinator

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring former Browns quarterbacks coach Drew Petzing as their new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per sources.

news

Chiefs' Super Bowl success started with historic 2022 draft class

Led by four rookie Super Bowl starters, the Chiefs' 2022 class of first-year players combined for 61 starts this season, the most since 1991 for a Super Bowl winner, according to NFL Research.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles LB coach Nick Rallis as defensive coordinator

The Cardinals are hiring Nick Rallis as their defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday. Rallis had previously worked under Arizona's new head coach Jonathan Gannon as the linebackers coach for the Eagles.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts WR Michael Pittman envisions smooth transition into Shane Steichen's offense

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. was not only excited to hear newly hired coach Shane Steichen's philosophy on offense, but envisions a smooth transition in 2023.

news

Seahawks GM John Schneider not worried about Buccaneers OC Dave Canales luring away QB Geno Smith

With former Seahawks QB coach Dave Canales having moved on to the Buccaneers, perhaps he could persuade QB Geno Smith to sign with Tampa Bay. Seattle general manager John Schneider believes he's still got a leg up on bringing Smith back to the 'Hawks.

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expects '20-30% change' with Mike McCarthy calling plays

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott "excited" and embracing change to head coach Mike McCarthy calling plays.

news

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson on Super Bowl trip: 'That could be us'

After attending Super Bowl festivities as his team's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee, CB Jaylon Johnson came away thinking, "this could be us."

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf dunks his way to NBA celebrity all-star game MVP

Fast commanding recognition as a stellar all-around athlete, Seahawks WR DK Metcalf put on a highlight-reel performance Friday night as he propelled Team Dwayne over Team Ryan, 81-78, at the Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City.

news

Panthers agree to terms with Thomas Brown to become next offensive coordinator

Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown is leaving Los Angeles for the Panthers' offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The team later announced it had agreed to terms with Brown.

news

Matthew Slater returning for 16th season with Patriots

Matthew Slater is giving it another go in New England. The longtime special teams ace is returning for a 16th NFL season with the Patriots, the team announced Friday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE