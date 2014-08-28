Josh Gordon ineligible to leave Browns for CFL

Faced with the possibility of losing football for an entire season, Josh Gordon has flirted with the idea of taking his prodigious talents to another league.
NFL Media's Albert Breer reports, via a source with knowledge of Gordon's thinking, the troubled Cleveland Browns wide receiver has looked into the idea of playing in the Canadian Football League.
There are two prohibitive roadblocks to Gordon's plan, however.
Montreal Alouettes GM Jim Popp has confirmed to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport that any suspended player under contract to an NFL team is ineligible to play in the Canadian Football League, saying "all leagues adhere to each other's contracts." Former Colts wide receiver LaVon Brazill is eligible because he's no longer under contract in Indianapolis.
Even if the CFL had an open-door policy, Gordon would need the Browns' permission to play north of the border.
A source familiar with the team's thinking tells Rapoport the Browns would not be inclined to grant that permission.
It's back to the drawing board for Gordon's camp.
