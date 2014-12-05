Josh Gordon: 'I've got a long way to go' in Browns' O

Lost in Brian Hoyer's troubles over the past two weeks: His shaky chemistry with a back-from-suspension Josh Gordon.
The Cleveland quarterback has targeted Gordon more than any other Browns receiver, but we've seen more than a few moments of miscommunication between the duo. That cost the team dearly on Sunday when Gordon's faulty route-running led to a crushing interception against the Bills.
"I was supposed to make an in-cut," Gordon said Thursday, per Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer. "The interception was on me. I ran the wrong route."
While he's piled up 195 yards over two starts, Gordon has caught just 15 of 29 passes thrown his way. Hoyer's hot-and-cold accuracy deserves part of the blame, but Gordon pointed the finger at himself while acknowledging that Kyle Shanahan's playbook remains largely alien to him.
"I know in my mind I'm not where I want to be, because I'd like for it to be just second nature and for me to not have to think about it," Gordon said. "(Before) I'd hear half the play in the huddle and still know what to do. But it's not like that right now so I have to compensate and study a little more than everybody else. I'm playing catch-up. I've got a long way to go to be where I want to be."
Averaging 7.5 catches per outing, it's scary to think that Gordon is playing at half power. Time is running out, though, for the freakishly athletic pass-catcher to get acclimated. If the Brownsdon't wipe out the Colts on Sunday, they'll need a Christmas miracle to make the playoffs.
Besides, if Gordon and Hoyer don't get on the same page in a hurry, every receiver in Cleveland will be getting used to working with a new quarterback in Johnny Manziel.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews a busy Week 14 schedule and recaps the Cowboys' win over the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.