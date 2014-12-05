Josh Gordon: 'I've got a long way to go' in Browns' O

"I know in my mind I'm not where I want to be, because I'd like for it to be just second nature and for me to not have to think about it," Gordon said. "(Before) I'd hear half the play in the huddle and still know what to do. But it's not like that right now so I have to compensate and study a little more than everybody else. I'm playing catch-up. I've got a long way to go to be where I want to be."