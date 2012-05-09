Josh Freeman slimmed down to get better, Bucs' Dominik says

Published: May 09, 2012 at 08:32 AM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Josh Freeman has lost roughly 20 pounds in an effort to become more mobile and bounce back from a down season in 2011, according to general manager Mark Dominik.

"You've seen a guy who's completely committed to getting his season back on track and hitting the reset button and getting his game back to hopefully to more of what we saw in 2010 as a young 22-year-old," Dominik said Wednesday on NFL.com's "Cover Two" podcast. "The last couple years, he's been playing around 255-260 (pounds). Right now, he's sitting downstairs (at the team facility) weighing about 235-238.

"He's getting his body right, working on getting more mobility and better conditioned and buying in, heart and soul, to how and what (the newly hired) Mike Sullivan is and wants to be as offensive coordinator."

Dominik said that Freeman's weight loss was completely voluntary, and no coach or trainer recommended he shed weight. Dominik added that Freeman has slimmed down mainly by changing his diet.

Freeman's listed weight on NFL.com is 248 pounds. Freeman struggled during the 2011 season,  throwing 22 interceptions compared to just 16 touchdown passes a year after he had for 25 TDs to six interceptions.

