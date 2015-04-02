Around the NFL

Josh Freeman signing with Miami Dolphins

Published: Apr 02, 2015 at 12:08 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Josh Freeman is finally getting another chance in the NFL.

The Miami Dolphins announced that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has signed with the team. Freeman was out of the NFL during the 2014 season after a brief time with the New York Giants in the offseason.

It's amazing how fast Freeman's career fell after a fast start in Tampa. He threw for 25 touchdowns with six interceptions for a 10-win team in 2010, struggled the following season and then threw 27 touchdowns in 2012. A disastrous start to 2013 made him a scapegoat under Greg Schiano in Tampa Bay, before Freeman had an ugly cup of coffee in Minnesota.

Freeman has shown an NFL skill set, something that Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey knows well. Hickey was in Tampa during Freeman's best years. There won't be much pressure on him in Miami, where he will be third in line for snaps behind Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.

Younger than Colin Kaepernick and Andy Dalton, Freeman still has a chance to turn around his NFL career. We once thought he had the potential to be a quality starter, and now he's just happy to have a job once again.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the eight biggest offseason surprises. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Injury roundup: Patriots' Damien Harris expected to play vs. Bills

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, who shined in the last matchup against the Buffalo Bills before injuring his hamstring, should be good to go Sunday, according to Ian Rapoport. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 16: What we learned from Christmas doubleheader

The Colts and Packers took home some impressive gifts in the form of huge victories. Here's what we learned from Saturday's Christmas Day doubleheader.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers breaks Brett Favre's franchise record with 443rd TD pass

Aaron Rodgers has moved into the top spot in Packers lore, passing Brett Favre for the most passing TDs in franchise history.
news

Colts place Darius Leonard on reserve/COVID-19 list; LB will not play vs. Cardinals 

The Indianapolis Colts will play on Christmas Day without their best defensive player.
news

Week 16 Saturday inactives: Browns-Packers, Colts-Cardinals 

The official inactives for Saturday's games between the Browns and Packers and the Colts and Cardinals.
news

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni clears COVID-19 protocols, will coach vs. Giants

After missing multiple days this week with COVID-19, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni cleared protocols Saturday and is expected to coach against the Giants. The team announced that the first-year coach returned to the facility Saturday.
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill clears COVID-19 protocols, expected to play vs. Steelers

﻿Tyreek Hill﻿ is back just in time. The Chiefs receiver cleared COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, and is expected to play Sunday against the Steelers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Dec. 25

The Patriots are getting a key offensive weapon back ahead of their most important game of the year. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley heading to reserve/COVID-19 list, out vs. Bengals

The Ravens have questions at quarterback. Baltimore is placing ﻿Tyler Huntley﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals. He will not play against Cincinnati.
news

Rams place LT Andrew Whitworth on reserve/COVID-19 list, activate RB Cam Akers from injured reserve

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ will likely be without his blindside blocker Sunday in Minneapolis. The Rams placed left tackle ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, one day before L.A. is slated to take on the Vikings.
news

Ryquell Armstead back on Jaguars active roster after COVID-19 battle, year away from football

﻿Ryquell Armstead﻿ returned to the Jaguars this week when general manager Trent Baalke signed the 25-year-old back Wednesday off the Packers practice squad.
news

NFL players, teams celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL are in the holiday spirit on Saturday. Here's our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas Day.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW