Josh Freeman signing with Miami Dolphins

Josh Freeman is finally getting another chance in the NFL.
The Miami Dolphins announced that the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has signed with the team. Freeman was out of the NFL during the 2014 season after a brief time with the New York Giants in the offseason.
It's amazing how fast Freeman's career fell after a fast start in Tampa. He threw for 25 touchdowns with six interceptions for a 10-win team in 2010, struggled the following season and then threw 27 touchdowns in 2012. A disastrous start to 2013 made him a scapegoat under Greg Schiano in Tampa Bay, before Freeman had an ugly cup of coffee in Minnesota.
Freeman has shown an NFL skill set, something that Dolphins general manager Dennis Hickey knows well. Hickey was in Tampa during Freeman's best years. There won't be much pressure on him in Miami, where he will be third in line for snaps behind Ryan Tannehill and Matt Moore.
Younger than Colin Kaepernick and Andy Dalton, Freeman still has a chance to turn around his NFL career. We once thought he had the potential to be a quality starter, and now he's just happy to have a job once again.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the eight biggest offseason surprises. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.