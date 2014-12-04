Josh Cribbs plans to jump in Dawg Pound on Sunday

"If I had the opportunity to score, I would jump in the Dawg Pound to hug those guys who helped create me and helped give me the strength and the motivation to become what I am today," Cribbs told reporters Wednesday, per the Akron Beacon Journal.
Cribbs is kidding himself. Scoring would mean that (a) he's returned a huge kick for what promises to be a game-altering touchdown while (b) sinking a knife into the chest of Cleveland's scant playoff hopes. Leaping into a beer-fueled Dawg Pound is not going to lead to hugs and kisses. We promise.
Cribbs doesn't see it that way.
Cribbs has looked reborn in two games with the Colts, piling up 220 return yards at 31.4 yards per try -- and not including an 82-yard touchdown called back by penalty. After begging the Browns to resign him to save their sorry return unit, Cleveland's one-time hero has a chance to show them they should never have let him go.
Jumping into the Dawg Pound, though? Still a bad idea.
