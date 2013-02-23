Josh Cribbs' asking price unlikely to be met by Browns

Published: Feb 23, 2013 at 11:54 AM

The Cleveland Browns are unlikely to pay pending free agent Josh Cribbs the money he's looking for, a source close to Cribbs told NFL.com's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Offseason Forecast: Browns

Browns-130220-IL.jpg

With the offseason under way, Around The League examines what's next for all 32 teams. Marc Sessler covers the Browns. More ...

The wide receiver and kick-return specialist is seeking to be paid between $1.8 million to $2 million a year, per Kinkhabwala.

The San Francisco 49ers and San Diego Chargers both have expressed interest in the eight-year NFL veteran, Kinkhabwala reported, while the Browns could find a cheaper replacement in Darius Reynaud, who had three return touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans this past season.

Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer reported that Cribbs' agent, J.R. Rickert, would meet with Browns representatives at the NFL Scouting Combine to discuss resigning Cribbs to a new contract.

