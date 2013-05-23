Josh Brent should be back in jail, Dallas prosecutors say

Published: May 23, 2013 at 11:46 AM

Dallas County prosecutors will ask a judge Friday to put Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent back in jail.

In court papers filed Thursday, Dallas County prosecutors accused Brent of violating the terms of his release on bond by consuming alcohol and tampering with a device that detects the presence of alcohol in his body.

A hearing to decide what happens is scheduled for Friday before State District Judge Robert Burns in Dallas.

Brent is charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection to teammate Jerry Brown Jr.'s death in a December car crash. Brent currently is out on $100,000 bail ahead of his fall trial.

"He is not meeting the specific conditions that come along with the SCRAM unit," Debbie Denmon, spokeswoman for the Dallas District Attorney's Office, told NFL.com and NFL Network. "He also missed several appointments he should have made, that you have to show up for, so they can monitor the device and check it."

Denmon added that this was the second time Brent had failed to meet conditions of his release, and prosecutors already had asked the judge once before to give Brent a verbal warning.

With Brent's second set of failures to follow the rules, prosecutors decided to request the hearing, where they will ask Burns to revoke the player's bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

