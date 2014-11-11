Josh Brent activated by Dallas Cowboys

Jason Garrett announced Tuesday that Brent has been activated from the team's reserve/suspended list. Dallas made room for Brent by waiving linebacker Tim Dobbins.
The Cowboys were facing a decision on Brent, whose 10-game suspension ended on Sunday. The suspension is part of the 26-year-old being conditionally reinstated by the NFL following his conviction on an intoxication manslaughter charge, which stemmed from a 2012 accident that resulted in the death of teammate and friend Jerry Brown.
The Cowboys signed Brent to a contract extension this month that takes him through the 2015 season. The deal includes no guaranteed money. Dallas would have had to release Brent if they it did not activate him this week.
Brent is a big-bodied defender who specializes in stopping the run. The Cowboys have stood by Brent since his accident. Now we'll see if that loyalty pays off on the field.
