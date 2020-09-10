Former Jets WR Josh Bellamy charged for role in $24M COVID-relief fraud scheme

Published: Sep 10, 2020 at 05:06 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Former New York Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was arrested Thursday morning for his alleged participation in a COVID-relief fraud scheme seeking more than $24 million worth of loans, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Bellamy, who was released by the Jets on Wednesday, was charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. He is scheduled to appear Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Tuite of the Middle District of Florida.

Bellamy, 31, is alleged to have conspired with others in obtaining at least $17.4 million in fraudulent PPP loans, including a payment of $1,246,565 for his own company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

The ninth-year receiver had been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list in May, ending his 2020 season. He joined the Jets last year after five seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Related Content

Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton being evaluated for shoulder injury

Wide receiver Courtland Sutton is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, NFL Network's James Palmer reported Thursday. Sutton never returned to practice and was officially listed as limited in the team's daily injury report. 
Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery (32) runs with the ball during NFL football training camp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Jose M. Osorio/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 1

Bears running back David Montgomery is dealing with a hamstring injury but told reporters he's a step closer to feeling healthy. Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Thursday:
Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (99) runs through pass rushing drills during an NFL football practice in Nashville, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)
news

Titans DE Jadeveon Clowney guarantees he'll be ready for Week 1: 'That's what I signed up for'

Jadeveon Clowney conveniently missed training camp and nearly every opportunity possible to prepare for the 2020 season with a new team, yet he thinks he'll still be ready for the Titans' opener on Monday.
Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz warm-up during an NFL football training camp practice in Philadelphia, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Yong Kim/Pool Photo via AP)
news

Zach Ertz on wanting to stay in Philly: 'I don't know for sure if that feeling is mutual'

Zach Ertz wants to stay in Philadelphia but he is uncertain if that will happen. The tight end is not sure if the feeling is mutual with the Eagles.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL