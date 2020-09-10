Former Jets WR Josh Bellamy charged for role in $24M COVID-relief fraud scheme

Former New York Jets wide receiver Josh Bellamy was arrested Thursday morning for his alleged participation in a COVID-relief fraud scheme seeking more than $24 million worth of loans, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Bellamy, who was released by the Jets on Wednesday, was charged in a federal criminal complaint filed in the Southern District of Florida with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. He is scheduled to appear Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christopher Tuite of the Middle District of Florida.

Bellamy, 31, is alleged to have conspired with others in obtaining at least $17.4 million in fraudulent PPP loans, including a payment of $1,246,565 for his own company, Drip Entertainment LLC.