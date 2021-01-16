Around the NFL

Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson? Re-ranking the 2018 QB draft class

Published: Jan 16, 2021 at 04:44 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

The 2018 quarterback class was one of the most debated in recent memory. Those discussions rage on this weekend as three of the five first-rounders are in action.

It's a slate that fittingly doesn't involve the first three to come off the board. If there was a re-draft, a hypothetical that NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah explored, the order would be quite different.

Jeremiah said Josh Rosen, who's on the 49ers' practice squad, his fourth team in three years since the Cardinals selected him No. 10 overall, is out of the discussion. In ascending order, Jeremiah's revised list begins with the Jets' ﻿Sam Darnold﻿, who was the second QB selected in 2018 and the third player overall.

Inconsistency and injuries have defined his first three seasons in New York, which is now on its third head coach since Darnold was drafted.

"This has a lot to do with what's been around him or what hasn't been around him," Jeremiah said.

Next up is the Browns' ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, the lone first-round QB whose team didn't trade up for him. Granted, he was the top pick in the draft. But after a record-setting rookie season, sluggish sophomore campaign and rebound in Year 3, he currently ranks third for Jeremiah.

"I thought Baker entered that draft as close to his ceiling as any of these guys and he showed it right away," Jeremiah said.

The real drama here is between the Bills' ﻿Josh Allen﻿, who went seventh overall three years ago, and the Ravens' ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿, the last pick of the first round. There probably isn't a public consensus between the two, though the winner of Saturday night's Divisional Round meeting will be closer to what they covet most.

Jackson, of course, already has an MVP. Jeremiah calls him "the best running quarterback in the history of the National Football League." But he's No. 2 in the re-draft. Allen, in the midst of his own MVP-caliber season, is the mythical winner of this exercise.

"No. 1 on the list for me right now is the guy who I believe has the best skill set in the National Football League," Jeremiah said. "When you look at the size, the arm strength, the athletic ability, and the things he's doing this year, to me I think Josh Allen would end up being No. 1 if you were to re-rank these guys."

What can't be argued is Buffalo and Baltimore, and perhaps Cleveland, are happy with who they have at QB.

Related Content

news

Notable injuries, news from Saturday's Divisional Round games

Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (back) is expected to play in Baltimore's divisional round game against the Bills. Plus, plus injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on Saturday.
news

Eagles to interview Josh McDaniels, put in request with Eric Bieniemy for head coaching gig

The Eagles coaching search continues to spread its wings far and wide. Add two more high-profile names to the discussion. Mike Garafolo reports that Philadelphia requested permission to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and will interview Patriots OC Josh McDaniels this weekend. 
news

Cooper Kupp (knee) inactive for Rams' Divisional Round game

﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ (knee) is inactive for Los Angeles' Divisional Round meeting with the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Steelers expected to make Matt Canada new offensive coordinator

Once again, the Pittsburgh Steelers will promote from within to fill their offensive coordinator job. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Steelers are expected to promote quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to OC. 
news

Complete inactive reports for each game in NFL Divisional Round

Here are the full inactive reports for each game during the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott making great progress with ankle rehab

In the three months since ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s horrific, season-ending ankle injury, Cowboys leadership has maintained he is still their future. The star QB has been attacking rehab to ensure that future is bright. And he's making great progress, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lamar Jackson, Ravens to explore big extension in offseason

Lamar Jackson earned his first playoff win a week ago. He goes for his second Saturday night against the Bills. The star QB could be signing his second contract in the months ahead, per Ian Rapoport.
news

Steelers optimistic Ben Roethlisberger will return in 2021

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger was in vintage form for the better part of three months before showing his age in the stretch run. So was last week's wild-card loss the last we'll see of the future Hall of Famer? Probably not, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp (knee) game-time decision vs. Packers

The knee injury ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ suffered on Super Wild Card Weekend is still hampering him heading into the Divisional Round. The Rams wide receiver is a game-time decision to play Saturday versus the Packers, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

This Week in NFL History: Jan. 18 to Jan. 24

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the NFL Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Seahawks WR Josh Gordon suspended indefinitely after NFL rescinds conditional reinstatement

﻿Josh Gordon﻿ has been suspended, again. The NFL rescinded the Seahawks wide receiver's conditional reinstatement Friday, leaving him suspended indefinitely. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW