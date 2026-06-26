Josh Allen on 2026 Bills: 'A lot of new' but 'Lombardi Trophy' quest continues

The tale of the Bills has been the same for most of Allen's career. They're a perennial Super Bowl contender, often make deep playoff runs, but never clear the final hurdle standing between them and the sport's greatest stage. Year after year, the same heartbreak awaits Buffalo fans in January.

After falling in the Divisional Round to the Denver Broncos, Bills ownership decided enough was enough, parting with longtime coach Sean McDermott and eventually hiring offensive coordinator Joe Brady as his replacement. If continuity was the goal of general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula, the Bills accomplished it by hiring internally.

That doesn't come with a guarantee of success, though, especially not with a rookie head coach.

Fortunately, Buffalo already has the most important piece in Allen. The Bills attempted to upgrade his receiving corps, too, by acquiring veteran D.J. Moore in the offseason. He could be the missing link between Buffalo and an AFC Championship Game appearance -- if everything else goes right.

"I think what D.J.'s gonna bring to us, obviously veteran leadership, he's been in the league as long as I've been in the league and he's produced at such a high level for the last eight years," Allen said of Moore. "Just really getting to know him, we're locker mates, and to have that relationship that we already have, it's a pretty seamless fit. I'm excited to continue to get to work with him. He's going to be a huge help for us this next season and seasons to come."

At minimum, they'll have options. If Moore proves to be worth the second-round pick Buffalo sent to Chicago in order to acquire him, it could mean the Bills have finally cleared that final hurdle.