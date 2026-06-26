Josh Allen on 2026 Bills: 'A lot of new' but 'Lombardi Trophy' quest continues

Change can be daunting for some. Don't include Josh Allen in that group.
The Bills' superstar quarterback is well aware that things aren't the same in 2026 as they'd been throughout his tenure in Buffalo, but he also understands the opportunity presented by the start of a new era.
"A lot of new. We're gonna figure things out," Allen said during an appearance this week on NFL Network's The Insiders. "Obviously, we go to camp July 28. That's really where you make your team. But like you said, a lot of new faces, offense, defense, staff-wise. New stadium. New head coach. So, there is a lot of new, and we're looking forward to getting out there and really learning each other and building that team camaraderie when we go to St. John Fisher in Rochester.
"But, yeah, it's another tough task, but the goal remains the same, and that's to bring a Lombardi Trophy to Western New York. And we're going to do everything in our power to make that happen."
The tale of the Bills has been the same for most of Allen's career. They're a perennial Super Bowl contender, often make deep playoff runs, but never clear the final hurdle standing between them and the sport's greatest stage. Year after year, the same heartbreak awaits Buffalo fans in January.
After falling in the Divisional Round to the Denver Broncos, Bills ownership decided enough was enough, parting with longtime coach Sean McDermott and eventually hiring offensive coordinator Joe Brady as his replacement. If continuity was the goal of general manager Brandon Beane and owner Terry Pegula, the Bills accomplished it by hiring internally.
That doesn't come with a guarantee of success, though, especially not with a rookie head coach.
Fortunately, Buffalo already has the most important piece in Allen. The Bills attempted to upgrade his receiving corps, too, by acquiring veteran D.J. Moore in the offseason. He could be the missing link between Buffalo and an AFC Championship Game appearance -- if everything else goes right.
"I think what D.J.'s gonna bring to us, obviously veteran leadership, he's been in the league as long as I've been in the league and he's produced at such a high level for the last eight years," Allen said of Moore. "Just really getting to know him, we're locker mates, and to have that relationship that we already have, it's a pretty seamless fit. I'm excited to continue to get to work with him. He's going to be a huge help for us this next season and seasons to come."
Buffalo has lacked an experienced, proven receiver since it traded Stefon Diggs to Houston prior to the 2024 season. The Bills have since relied on a collection of lesser names, including second-round pick Keon Coleman and the likes of Khalil Shakir, Tyrell Shavers, Josh Palmer and the (brief) return of Gabe Davis. Most of that group is back, along with Moore, rookie Skyler Bell and veteran Trent Sherfield.
At minimum, they'll have options. If Moore proves to be worth the second-round pick Buffalo sent to Chicago in order to acquire him, it could mean the Bills have finally cleared that final hurdle.
In that moment, change will become beloved. For now, though, it's far from guaranteed. As Allen said, plenty of work remains.