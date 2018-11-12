Around the NFL

Josh Allen (elbow) will start after Bills' bye if healthy

Published: Nov 12, 2018 at 05:58 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Barkley's stint at starting quarterback of the Buffalo Bills might last just one game.

Following the butt-kicking Barkley and the Bills laid on the New York Jets, coach Sean McDermott said Monday that rookie Josh Allen would resume starting duties after the team's bye week if healthy.

"If healthy, Josh Allen will start after our bye week. He's been throwing and making progress but we'll take it one day at a time," McDermott said.

Allen has missed the past four games after suffering an elbow injury in Week 6. The No. 7 overall pick got in limited reps at practice last week, but Buffalo rightly allowed the rookie another week of rest before the team's bye.

Barkley became the fourth Bills starting quarterback of the season on Sunday, tossing for 232 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions for a 117.4 pass rating in the rout of the Jets.

The move back to Allen is about getting reps for the young first-round pick, not a reflection of Barkley, McDermott said. Coming into the NFL a raw product, Allen needs to gain as much experience as possible heading into his second season.

Barkley's performance would give the Bills a better option over turnover machine Nathan Peterman and veteran Derek Anderson, who remains in concussion protocol, if Allen isn't ready to face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Rodgers: No 'place in the game' for opinions Jon Gruden expressed in emails

In the aftermath Jon Gruden's resignation Monday evening following the revelation of multiple offensive emails, shock, contempt and sadness was expressed by notable NFL figures. 
news

Buccaneers removing Jon Gruden from team's Ring of Honor

A day after Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they are removing Gruden from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.  
news

Steelers WR James Washington in line for expanded role following JuJu Smith-Schuster injury

The expanded role that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington sought in the preseason is upon him, though not by the circumstances anyone in the organization would've wanted.
news

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals placed outside linebacker Chandler Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, placing his availability for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns in at least temporary doubt.
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa designated for return off injured reserve

Quarterback ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ was officially designated to return to practice from injured reserve on Tuesday, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs place RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (MCL sprain) on injured reserve

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without running back ﻿Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ for at least the next three weeks after announcing that he will be placed on injured reserve. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco: Fourth-down confidence built on 'level of trust'

The Los Angeles Chargers are 7 of 8 on fourth down this year. General manager Tom Telesco said Tuesday that the team's aggressive philosophy is a product of its "level of trust" among players and coaches.
news

Eagles place TE Dallas Goedert on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Eagles could potentially be without one of their key offensive starters for Thursday's clash with the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady not worried about thumb injury ahead of 'TNF' matchup vs. Eagles

Rest assured, Bucs fans: Tom Brady is essentially a lock for Thursday Night Football despite dealing with a nagging right thumb injury.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 12

The Lions will play the remainder of the 2021 season without Pro Bowl C Frank Ragnow, who is set to undergo season-ending toe surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Jets, Robert Saleh staying patient with Zach Wilson: 'It's not easy being a rookie quarterback'

They may not resemble each other much on the field, but Zach Wilson's early struggles remind Jets coach Robert Saleh of the rookie days of one of the NFL's brightest stars: Bills QB Josh Allen.
news

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Crosby's missed FGs: 'You can't put all of that on Mason'

It was a crazy day in Cincinnati in Week 5, with both the Bengals and Packers kickers missing multiple game-winning field goals. On Monday, Matt LaFleur addressed the troubles of Mason Crosby and the entire special teams unit.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW