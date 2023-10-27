Josh Allen: Dalton Kincaid to be 'more involved' in Bills' offense after midseason breakout

Getting Kincaid more touches -- especially with Dawson Knox on injured reserve -- will help balance out the Bills' offense.

The rookie wasn't the only one who had a big night. Second-year wideout Khalil Shakir set career highs with six catches for 92 yards, and No. 2 wideout Gabe Davis generated nine grabs for 87 yards and a TD. Allen noted that getting Davis more involved in the short game, as opposed to deep shots, helped diversify the offense.

"It's hard to always throw it downfield to a certain guy and I think that's hard for him as well," Allen said. "So to develop some of this underneath stuff and allow him to put the ball in his hands and make some plays, I think in turn will open up some of the other stuff. I thought (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey did a great job of giving us stuff that we were familiar with."

Stefon Diggs still got his targets, catching nine of 12 targets for 70 yards, but it wasn't a one-man show as it's been at times this season. When Allen spreads the ball around like he did Thursday, the Bills' offense is far more dangerous to defend than when he's force-feeding Diggs.