Josh Allen: Bills' Super Bowl will come if you 'keep knocking on that door'

If any fanbase understands the value of persistence, it's Buffalo.

Josh Allen believes his Bills -- a franchise notorious for coming painfully close to a title for four straight seasons in the 1990s and one that has frequently flirted with Super Bowl entry over the last seven years -- will eventually prevail if for no reason other than their determination.

"We've put it in the past. We've learned from it," Allen said of Buffalo's most recent playoff defeat during an appearance on the "This Is Football" podcast posted Tuesday. "And we've been in the playoffs a lot of times in the last however many years I've been here now -- just continuing to find ways to learn from it. And I think it's a hard pill to swallow sometimes because we haven't gotten it done.

"But you knock enough at the door, it's going to open at some point. And that's just what we have to keep doing is keep knocking on that door and giving ourselves chances to be in that situation again."