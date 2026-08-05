Josh Allen: Bills' Super Bowl will come if you 'keep knocking on that door'
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen shares the vibe under new head coach Joe Brady is different.
If any fanbase understands the value of persistence, it's Buffalo.
Josh Allen believes his Bills -- a franchise notorious for coming painfully close to a title for four straight seasons in the 1990s and one that has frequently flirted with Super Bowl entry over the last seven years -- will eventually prevail if for no reason other than their determination.
"We've put it in the past. We've learned from it," Allen said of Buffalo's most recent playoff defeat during an appearance on the "This Is Football" podcast posted Tuesday. "And we've been in the playoffs a lot of times in the last however many years I've been here now -- just continuing to find ways to learn from it. And I think it's a hard pill to swallow sometimes because we haven't gotten it done.
"But you knock enough at the door, it's going to open at some point. And that's just what we have to keep doing is keep knocking on that door and giving ourselves chances to be in that situation again."
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In terms of odds, Allen has a point. As the total number of opportunities increases, the likelihood of success should increase. But each defeat also feels heavier than the last, as evidenced by Allen's emotional reaction to Buffalo's Divisional Round overtime loss to Denver in January.
That was then, though, and what's ahead matters most to the Bills. For yet another summer, optimism reigns in Buffalo. Allen remains planted in the center of the Bills' universe and has a new planet in his orbit: veteran receiver DJ Moore.
Acquired in an offseason trade with Chicago, Moore is turning heads during training camp, fostering a connection with Allen that has left teammates in awe.
"Their connection has been unreal. When you watch stuff like that, it just feels fake, like how beautiful that play was," receiver Khalil Shakir recently said of Allen and Moore, via Sports Illustrated.
One addition doesn't solve a puzzle that seems to be increasing in complexity with every playoff disappointment. But with new coach Joe Brady now in charge and an opportunity-laden season ahead, the Bills are once again filled with positivity.
Perhaps this is the year the door finally opens for Bills Mafia.