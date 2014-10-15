Joseph Randle to play Sunday despite recent arrest

Joseph Randle made one of the more entertaining headlines in recent memory Tuesday when his arrest for allegedly stealing cologne and underwear from a Dillard's in the Dallas area was made public.
But, outside of a hefty internal fine levied by the organization and a little embarrassment, Randle won't see any further punishment.
"The actions that we're going to take is to fine him significantly and move forward," Garrett told reporters Wednesday.
Suspending Randle would cost the Cowboys much more than a fine with the price of a replacement player, which is why there doesn't seem to be any other recourse. Randle is also basically the only one helping DeMarco Murray chip away at his massive workload.
UPDATE:Joseph Randle called the incident "the biggest mistake I've made in my life," per USA Today. Randle added that it was "hard to come back in the locker room" and "look guys in the eye after something stupid."
