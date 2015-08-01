Joseph Randle on Steven Jackson: He's home watching

Free-agent running back Steven Jackson's attempt to win a job in the Dallas backfield didn't impress one current Cowboys runner.
Asked about Jackson's tweet at the team -- which showed his No. 39 beamed out over AT&T Stadium -- Joseph Randle dismissed the former Rams star's attempt to nuzzle his way into Big D.
"That don't have nothing to do with me," Randle said of Jackson on Friday, per The Dallas Morning News. "That's him, he's at home watching. We're just trying to get better here."
Randle's confidence makes sense after Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the third-year runner "has the potential to be the kind of back that would step in there and be your No. 1 back."
That lines up with what NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday from Cowboys camp, saying that the "starting job at this point is Joseph Randle's to lose," and that "inside this organization, they think extremely highly of the guy who was their backup last year. They love his vision, they love how explosive he can be, they think he is just scratching the surface."
Said RapSheet: "There is a reason the Cowboys didn't come close to paying $8 million for DeMarco Murray like the Eagles did."
The 'Boys also have Darren McFadden in the mix, but the former Raiders back is battling -- sigh -- a hamstring injury, with coach Jason Garrett remaining "hopeful" that the oft-injured back will return to the fray next week. When he does, McFadden would need to blow the doors off the Randle hype train to alter the pecking order in Dallas.
