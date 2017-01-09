Around the NFL

Jordy Nelson suffered fractured ribs vs. Giants

Published: Jan 09, 2017 at 10:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Will Packers fans see Jordy Nelson again this season?

Coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Monday that his star wideout has a shot to suit up for Sunday's NFC divisional-round tilt with the Dallas Cowboys.

That would take an "incredible effort," though, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, who cited sources to report that Nelson suffered "at least two fractured ribs" after taking a vicious shot from Giants cornerback Leon Hall in the first half of Green Bay's 38-13 win over New York.

After spending Sunday night in the hospital, Nelson will work this week with the team's rehab group, per McCarthy. If the All-Pro pass-catcher can practice successfully on Saturday, the Packers would consider using him against Big D.

In Nelson's absence, fellow wideouts Randall Cobb and Davante Adams combined for a whopping 241 yards and four touchdowns off 13 grabs against New York. Green Bay's pass-catchers picked up the slack, but Nelson's status will be monitored daily: His presence is incredibly important against a loaded Cowboys club.

