Jordy Nelson's deep-ball skills ignite Green Bay Packers' offense

For the Packers, Nelson said, it was merely a matter of getting the offense up to speed and increasing the comfort level with the no-huddle attack. Rodgers has the ability, in coach Mike McCarthy's system, to change a play at the line of scrimmage to get the Packers into a better play. The results have been dramatic. After three weeks (and two losses), the Packers were 27th in scoring, having notched just seven points against the Lions in the performance that necessitated Rodgers' admonition to fans to R-E-L-A-X. Now, they've lost one game in the past two months and have been staggeringly fast starters at home. The Packers have outscored opponents 128-9 in the first half of their past four home games. They've averaged almost 38 points and 400 yards in their past eight games total.