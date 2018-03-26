Jordy Nelson 'hurt' by unceremonious cut from Packers

"I think the hurt part was, to be honest, was the unwillingness to try to make it work," Nelson said to the Wilde & Tausch Show on Monday, via ESPN. "But then again, it's a business, and they have to do what they think is best. What they need to do is to be able to move forward and prepare for the future of the Packers. But I think that was just part of it, but that's the way it is. I'm definitely not the only one that's been cut or released when you don't think it's going to happen, and it's not what you want to hear when you go into a meeting with them. But we've moved on."