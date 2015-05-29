Jordy Nelson downplays offseason hip surgery

Packers wideout Jordy Nelson on Thursday downplayed the effects of an offseason hip surgery that still had him sidelined for this week's OTA sessions in Green Bay.
"It was something that hopefully will come out in about 10 years what we had done," Nelson said, per ESPNWisconsin.com. "I got things cleaned up but everything's going well. We're excited where we're at and continuing to move forward. Everything's good."
Nelson is coming off a season that saw him haul in a career-best 98 balls for 1,519 yards, but the Pro Bowler admitted the hip was a nagging issue down the stretch.
"Obviously, if it didn't bother me, I probably wouldn't have had the surgery. But nothing major," Nelson said. "I had an opportunity to get some things cleaned up."
Hip injuries are never simple, but Nelson should be ready for camp. After the Packers re-signed Randall Cobb, Green Bay's arsenal of pass-catchers should be even better this season. Beyond the two starters, Davante Adams has shown flashes, while rookie Ty Montgomery has been talked about as a "bigger Randall Cobb."
