'Jordan Rule' applies to Jets CB Revis, Dolphins' Marshall says

New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis receives plenty of acclaim for his play. But Miami Dolphins wide receiver Brandon Marshall believes Revis' superstar standing has started to yield him favorable calls on questionable plays.
"My technique could have been better, but at the same time, I think they gave him the Jordan Rule," Marshall said Wednesday, according to the New York Daily News. "You get a little close to Michael Jordan, they're going to call a foul. It works that way in football. Some guys, they're scared to throw the flag. ... He may be getting that rule."
The call became the subject of much scrutiny, with some alleging Revis held on the play. Marshall said Revis frequently receives the benefit of the doubt.
"I am one of the faces of football, but it's not as big as Darrelle's," Marshall said. "When they (officials) have to pick, they pick Darrelle."
Despite his criticisms, Marshall said he was OK with Revis, whom he called a friend and one of the best cornerbacks in the league.
"We're cool off the field," Marshall added. "We're both from Pittsburgh. So there's a connection there. We keep it clean. But we go at each other. We don't cheap shot. There's no real trash talking. There's no backing down. If he gets a chance to clean me, he will. And I will do the same."