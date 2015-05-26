 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Jordan Reed to be checked out for knee soreness

Published: May 26, 2015 at 07:04 AM

Jordan Reed's NFL career has been marked by great potential and injury issues. The latter made another appearance on Tuesday.

Reed was not on the field with teammates on the opening day of the second phase of OTAs. After practice, Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters that the third-year tight end is experiencing knee soreness and will have the knee "checked out."

The discomfort could turn out to be a non-issue, but it's enough to give the Redskins pause. Reed has missed 12 games over his first two seasons due to concussions and hamstring strains. The coaching staff acknowledged last year it was difficult to plan around Reed because of his struggles to stay on the field.

Reed is blessed with the type of talent that buys patience. He showed major breakout potential as a rookie, putting his size, speed and quickness on display. But the 2014 season was a washout. He suffered hamstring injuries in both legs and was reduced to a glorified checkdown option when he was on the field.

Poor quarterback play was a major factor as well, of course. If Robert Griffin III can bounce back, it could turn Reed into a Pro Bowl-level player. If he can stay on the field.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Geno Smith and the Jets' QB position and much, much more with special co-host Colleen Wolfe. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Reunion with OC Greg Roman key in RB Gus Edwards joining Chargers: 'I love this scheme' 

Running back Gus Edwards was drawn to L.A. by the similar look and feel experienced by him during his six years with Baltimore.
news

New 49ers QB 'Passtronaut' Joshua Dobbs returns to Cleveland to take in solar eclipse

With eyes across the nation taking in Monday's solar eclipse, the Passtronaut made his return to Cleveland to take in the historic viewing party. Joshua Dobbs found himself equally excited for the prospects of his new team, the San Francisco 49ers, and the opportunity to catch a glimpse of history from the NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland.
news

Ex-Texans, Titans DT Teair Tart signs with Dolphins

A revamped Miami Dolphins defense is getting some help up front. The Fins announced on Monday they have signed defensive tackle Teair Tart. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson 'on a mission' in comeback from shoulder surgery

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson continues to progress in his return from a shoulder injury that cut short his rookie season in 2023.
news

Top DT prospect T'Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI in Texas

Former University of Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, one of the top DT prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, was arrested on Sunday on a charge of driving while intoxicated, per the Travis County (Texas) Sherriff's office.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, April 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Panthers, Patriots, Seahawks, Titans open voluntary offseason program

The Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans all open Phase One of their offseason program on Monday.
news

Bears hosting Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. for pre-draft visit

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. is visiting the Bears on Monday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the plans. 
news

Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth: QB Russell Wilson 'starting to build that connection' with receivers

After Russell Wilson signed with Pittsburgh in March, the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback is "starting to build" connections with tight end Pat Freiermuth and other pass catchers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, April 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Eagles WR Parris Campbell: I think Saquon Barkley will show people 'why he's the best' RB in the NFL

A lesser-heralded steal from the New York Giants, new Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell foresees big things for his current and former teammate, Saquon Barkley, in Philadelphia.
news

Saints quarterback Derek Carr 'cannot wait' to play old teammate Maxx Crosby, Raiders

After nine seasons with the Raiders and another in New Orleans in the wake of being cast off by Las Vegas, Derek Carr will face the team that drafted him for the first time in 2024. He's looking forward to squaring off with old teammates like Maxx Crosby.