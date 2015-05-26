Jordan Reed to be checked out for knee soreness

Jordan Reed's NFL career has been marked by great potential and injury issues. The latter made another appearance on Tuesday.
Reed was not on the field with teammates on the opening day of the second phase of OTAs. After practice, Redskins coach Jay Gruden told reporters that the third-year tight end is experiencing knee soreness and will have the knee "checked out."
The discomfort could turn out to be a non-issue, but it's enough to give the Redskins pause. Reed has missed 12 games over his first two seasons due to concussions and hamstring strains. The coaching staff acknowledged last year it was difficult to plan around Reed because of his struggles to stay on the field.
Reed is blessed with the type of talent that buys patience. He showed major breakout potential as a rookie, putting his size, speed and quickness on display. But the 2014 season was a washout. He suffered hamstring injuries in both legs and was reduced to a glorified checkdown option when he was on the field.
Poor quarterback play was a major factor as well, of course. If Robert Griffin III can bounce back, it could turn Reed into a Pro Bowl-level player. If he can stay on the field.
