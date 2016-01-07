Jordan Reed leads the DFS plays for Wild Card Weekend

Martavis Bryant finished the fantasy season with a whimper garnering a measly two points in his final two games combined. For that reason, and being listed behind three more productive players of late, Bryant likely goes under-owned in the Wild Card round. However, this feels like a tremendous bounce back spot for him. Bryant suffered a neck injury in Week 17, and missed most of the final three quarters of that game after struggling in contested situations in the month of December. On the #NarrativeStreet side, Ben Roethlisberger called Bryant out in the media this week, challenging him to play with more "Steelers toughness". Bryant responded positively, saying "It was good for [Roethlisberger] to challenge me, and I'm going to accept it ... I'm happy he did it. He woke me up." As for the on-field matchup, Bryant takes the majority of his snaps at right wideout, which will matchup him up against the Bengals least effective cornerback, Dre Kirkpatrick.