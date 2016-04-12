Jordan Reed 'excited' for pairing with Vernon Davis

Signing Vernon Davis was one of the more intriguing moves made by Washington this offseason -- especially if he is anything other than a contingency plan for Niles Paul.
If you ask the Redskins' No. 1 tight end, Jordan Reed, he thinks there could be potential for something special in 2016.
"He's always been a real athletic guy and a great pass-catcher and now I'm starting to see his blocking," Reed told ESPN.com this past weekend. "He's always been a great tight end. I'm excited.
"It's going to be hard to stop, especially when we get Niles in the mix. It'll be hard to stop."
Davis was officially labeled out of juice following his six-game, 18-catch stretch as a member of the Denver Broncos. He played just 19 snaps during the entire Broncos playoff run, including one in the team's win over Pittsburgh. However, we labeled Davis one of the best potential bargains of the offseason under the assumption that he would come cheap -- $1.35 million with more in incentives -- and would still be a matchup problem for linebackers.
Davis scored 13 touchdowns in a season back in 2013 and hasn't missed more than two games in a season since 2006. Is it possible that he was just caught in the fray as the Broncos bounced between two quarterbacks and, essentially, three different versions of Gary Kubiak's offense on their way to the Super Bowl? Big-name vets grab our attention this time of year. We spend our time drooling over a potential comeback season while we whiff on the Gary Barnidge's and Zach Millers of the world.
But the way that Washington was able to own the middle of the field during Kirk Cousins' lights-out stretch at the end of 2015 leads us to believe that Davis could have one last great season if they let him.