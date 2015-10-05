Jordan Reed dealing with concussion, MCL sprain

Jordan Reed started the season hot, but, as has been the case throughout his career, the Washington Redskins' tight end is again hurt.
Reed exited Sunday's win over the Philadelphia Eagles with a concussion. Coach Jay Gruden said Monday the tight end is in concussion protocol while also dealing with a right knee MCL sprain.
Gruden conceded that the concussion is a concern for Reed, who has a long history of head trauma dating back to college. Reed missed the final six games of 2013 after suffering two concussions in a three-week span. The 25-year-old tight end has yet to play more than 11 games in a season.
Through four games in 2015, Reed compiled 24 receptions for 278 yards and a touchdown, averaging a career-high 11.6 yards per catch. The pass-catching tight end was a dynamic security blanket for quarterback Kirk Cousins in the Redskins' quick pass attack.
- Andrew Luckprobably will be in the huddle for the Colts against the Jaguars on Thursday night as he continues to recover from a subluxation of the shoulder, a source informed of the injury told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport. The injury, which does not include structural damage or tearing, occurred during the Colts' first win of the season against the Titans. Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Monday that Luck is day-to-day and that he looked better throwing the ball Monday than he did Saturday.
- Lions tight end Eric Ebron suffered a knee injury during the first half of Monday night's game against the Seahawks and didn't return. Ebron was leading the Lions in receiving with two catches for 22 yards before leaving. Defensive tackle Haloti Ngata left the game with a calf injury and didn't return. Teammate Tyrunn Walker was carted off to the locker room during the fourth quarter with a leg injury that Lions coach Jim Caldwell described as "significant."
- Seahawks running back Fred Jackson injured his ankle during the second half of the game against the Lions. X-Rays on his ankle were negative, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jackson will undergo an MRI next. He did not return.
- Cowboys fans and fantasy owners got some good news regarding the prospective return of star wideout Dez Bryant. Dallas vice president Stephen Jones said Monday the talented pass-catcher has a "real shot" at playing after the team's Week 6 bye.
Cowboys running back Lance Dunbar suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Sunday night's loss to the Saints, a source informed of the MRI results told Rapoport. He is out for the remainder of the season.
- Linebacker Alec Ogletree will undergo a surgical procedure Tuesday on his fractured right ankle, Rams coach Jeff Fisher told reporters. Fisher said he'll have a better idea about how long Ogletree will be out once the procedure is done.
- The Broncos can breath a sigh of relief. Coach Gary Kubiak indicated wideout Demaryius Thomas -- who injured his neck Sunday against the Vikings -- is okay, according to NFL Media's James Palmer. Thomas is just a little sore.
- Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly is still in concussion protocol, but NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported that he is "doing much better" and most of his concussion symptoms have subsided, per a source briefed on the injury. There is optimism he'll be back on the field against the Seahawks on Oct. 18. Kuechly will meet with an independent neurologist this week. He was injured Week 1 against the Bucs and hasn't seen game action since.
- The Giants have lost Daniel Fells for the season. The tight end had unexpected foot surgery and was put on injured reserve, the team announced.
- Bears coach John Fox said Antrel Rolle's X-rays on his ankle were negative. Rolle suffered the injury in the Bears' win over the Raiders. Center Will Montgomery broke his fibula in the win and likely will be placed on injured reserve/designated to return, a source informed of the situation told Rapoport.
- The Falcons hope to see rookie running back Tevin Coleman back in practice on Wednesday. In his absence, Devonta Freeman has ran wild, but Coleman would add much-needed depth given the success he had prior to suffering a rib injury against the Giants in Week 2.
- Texans cornerback Kareem Jackson is undergoing concussion protocol, according to coach Bill O'Brien.
- Ravens tight end Crockett Gillmore (calf) has a chance of playing Sunday, coach John Harbaugh told the media.