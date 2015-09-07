Jordan Mills claimed by Dallas Cowboys from Bears

The Cowboys claimed tackle Jordan Millsoff waivers from the Bears on Monday, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.
Mills started all 16 games at right tackle as a fifth-round rookie in 2013, only to see his play dropoff in 13 starts last season.
He failed to win over the new coaching staff, as John Fox explained Monday, "It's not personal. We liked other guys better."
With guards Zack Martin (stinger) and Ronald Leary (back) returning from injuries and right tackle Doug Free coming off offseason foot surgery, Mills will team with hotshot rookie La'el Collins to provide quality insurance up front.