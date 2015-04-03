Jordan Matthews: No. 1 receiver in Philly? Forget it

"People ask me about being the No. 1 wide receiver; forget it," Jordan Matthewstold The Philadelphia Inquirer. "I want us to be a receiving corps. That's what I want it to be."
Matthews is the most likely candidate to bump outside and replace Jeremy Maclin, who inked a mega-deal with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency.
During his rookie campaign, he caught 67 passes for 872 yards and eight touchdowns. He played in all 16 games.
And while Matthews' theory is interesting -- and probably correct with a run-first team like the Seahawks for example -- the question won't be who the No. 1 wide receiver is, but who will replace Maclin's production.
Kelly has yet to really address the impending loss of 85 catches, 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns. Perhaps that will come in the draft. Maybe it won't.
One of the true marks of Kelly's scheme success, though, would be to have another one of his wide receivers put up Maclin's numbers without adding significantly to the payroll or devoting a high draft pick.
If the system can truly produce like that regardless of talent, then the rest of the league will start to get very nervous.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast plays its newest game, 'What's your Fancy?' and debates if you'd trade Aaron Rodgers for Andrew Luck. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.