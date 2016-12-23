Jordan Howard the anchor of Week 16 daily fantasy

Drew Brees/Michael Thomas/Mike Evans - There's little chance the Bucs matchup against the Saints follows the same slow pace that it did in their first meeting when the Saints ran just 58 plays. For context, they lead the NFL in plays run on the year and they went for 83 against the Cardinals in Week 15. Expect Brees to more closely resemble the onslaught form he showed last week than in his last meeting with the Bucs. Michael Thomas sees 59 percent of his targets from the left wide receiver positon which should put him in burnable rookie Vernon Hargreaves' coverage. Mike Evans should be able to get off the schneid if the Saints force the Bucs out of their slow-paced approach of late by gaining an early lead.