Jordan Howard's lack of flash won't limit his potential

Howard is kind of a one-trick pony when it comes to his running style, as he isn't shifty in space and doesn't have a second gear. He can make gliding cuts akin to a poor man's Arian Foster at times, but for the most part he isn't making anyone miss or pulling away from anyone in space. Furthermore, he gets caught from behind A LOT, which could become even more frequent once he has to deal with the speed in the NFL. While his vision is certainly NFL-caliber, right now he struggles to be able to make one strong cut and turn up field on outside and stretch runs. He seems to need to take multiple steps to reposition himself and thus misses out on some yards/space. Lastly, his bruising running style could be catching up to him, as he missed time in 2015 battling knee and ankle injuries, something NFL teams will certainly take note of.