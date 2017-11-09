Jordan Howard primed for big Week 10 in fantasy

There are a lot of reasons to like Jordan Howard's matchup against Green Bay this week. First, his high-volume workload, which is basically locked in at this point, provides him with a safe floor. Since Mitchell Trubisky took over under center for the Bears, Howard is averaging 25.8 touches per game compared to the 18.3 per game he was averaging in Weeks 1-4 with Mike Glennon starting. Howard also has collected at least 18 carries in every game since Week 3. Howard's volume has allowed him to average over 100 rushing yards per game in the Bears last four contests. That bodes well for his outlook in Week 10 against a Packers run defense that is allowing 118 rush yards per game to opponents, a bottom-10 mark in the league. When the Packers held the Lions to just 64 rush yards in Week 9, it was the first game in which a team hadn't posted at least 100 rush yards against them since Week 1. Green Bay has also allowed a rushing touchdown in five straight games, and Howard himself scored against them back in Week 4. He's primed for a huge game from a workload, yardage, and fantasy-point perspective.