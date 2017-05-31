Jordan Howard out to prove he's no 'one-year wonder'

The Chicago Bears running back finished second to Ezekiel Elliott in rushing last season with 1,313 yards, despite not playing Week 1, not being promoted to the starting gig until Week 4, and earning 15 or fewer carries in six games -- compared to just two such games for Elliott. Howard earned seven games with 100-plus rushing yards, the same number as Elliott. Howard's 5.2 yards per carry was second-most for any running back with more than 135 totes -- behind only LeSean McCoy.