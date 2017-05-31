Jordan Howard leads 2017 fantasy players to avoid

It's a good fit on paper. Power runner going to a power run team. But fool me 17 times, shame on all of us or something like that. His yards and touchdowns are trending the wrong way and Seattle has entirely too many other options in the backfield. Thomas Rawls is there and fills a similar role and while it was majestic seeing a 300-lb running back catch the ball in space in Green Bay, in the Pacific Northwest all indications are Lacy will not see many passing targets with C.J. Prosise expected to have an expanded role this year. Plus, who the hell knows what rand-o practice squad player Ol' Pete will call up to tote the rock at some point.