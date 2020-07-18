Around the NFL

Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 10:04 AM

Jordan Howard joined Dolphins to be part of 'turnaround'

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Brimming with first-round draft picks and high-profile free agents, the Miami Dolphins are aiming to turn their franchise into one of the league's best on a consistent basis.

It's the appeal of being part of this monumental shift that beckoned running back Jordan Howard to the Fins. Readying to play for his third team in as many seasons, Howard's motivation for joining a franchise in rebuild mode lies in once again constructing a turnaround.

"I just liked the opportunity it presented," Howard told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. "I felt like we're turning things around down here, I just wanted to be a part of that. I was part of a turnaround in Chicago, so I embrace those type of things."

The Chicago Bears' leading rusher for three seasons, Howard's final campaign in the Windy City was a memorable 2018 in which he helped his team go from worst to first. He's more than happy to do that again with the Dolphins on the heels of a one-and-done stay with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Dolphins certainly need a boost in their running game, coming off a 2019 season in which quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick's 243 yards led the squad. In contrast, Howard had a shoulder injury limit him last season, holding him to four starts and 10 games, but his disappointing 525 rushing yards still more than doubled the Dolphins' leading ground gainer.

As a rookie in 2016, Howard reinvigorated the Bears' rushing attack, putting forth a Pro Bowl season with 1,313 yards and 5.2 yards per carry. He followed it up with a second consecutive 1,000-yard campaign, but he's yet to return to the Pro Bowl or match his rookie totals in yards and yards per carry. His yardage has regressed each season since, but the 26-year-old workhorse doesn't believe he has to prove himself to anyone but the guy carrying the ball. Though, it would seem he has a bit of the proverbial chip on his shoulder.

"I really don't have anything to prove to anybody, just to myself that I can still be that type of player," said Howard, who signed a two-year, $6.72 million deal with the Dolphins. "[I] just feel like I'm one of the top backs in the game, even [if] people don't give me respect or credit or anything like that.

"I'm still out here trying to show what I can do."

Along with joining a new team for the second year in a row comes having to learn a new offense amid the most unpredictable and unprecedented offseason likely in the history of the league, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's been definitely different," Howard said. "Just not getting to be around the guys, especially being on a new team and stuff like that and only doing Zoom calls and learning the playbook – just through online meetings and stuff like that. It's definitely been different, but I feel like we been making the best of our circumstances, just getting in as much work as we can. I definitely feel like we're in good shape, but good shape and football shape is different. So, it's gonna be a little bit of an adjustment period."

Howard said getting together with other Dolphins for workouts has helped, particularly in terms of learning the new offense. Nonetheless, he is worried about the novel coronavirus as the pandemic carries on.

"I'm definitely concerned, because it's been going on for a while," Howard said. "I definitely didn't think it was going to be this big or go on for this while, it seems like they can't really get a hold of it and like a trigger and what's causing it. It's definitely a lot of unknown. I feel like the unknown is the scariest part. It's definitely a lot of concern."

Related Content

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC
news

Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey aim to overcome losses under new DC

With two superstars leading the way, new Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley will look to succeed despite myriad free-agent losses.
NFL training camp set to start as scheduled
news

NFL training camp set to start as scheduled

Training camp will commence Monday for Texans, Chiefs rookies and get underway in full force with veterans reporting on July 28.
Houston Texans wide receiver Kenny Stills warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
news

Texans WR Kenny Stills' felony charge from protest dropped

Jefferson County attorney Mike O'Connell is dismissing felony charges brought against Texans WR Kenny Stills and other protestors who were arrested at Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron's home earlier this week. His misdemeanor charges remain.
New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) runs after the catch followed by Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during an NFL football AFC Divisional playoff game on Sunday, January 13, 2019 in Foxborough. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
news

Playing 'somewhere else' drove Rob Gronkowski's return

Buccaneers' All-Pro tight end says there was no plan between he and Tom Brady, just a curiosity to play with a different team after nine seasons with Patriots.
NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'
news

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.
Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 
news

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFL Network analyst and longtime league executive Scott Pioli recently suggested on an NFL Network roundtable that NFL teams should make Election Day a paid day off for non-essential employees.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
New York Jets offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (68) blocks during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday Nov. 10, 2019 in East Rutherford, N.J. The Jets defeated the Giants 34-27. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp. The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
news

Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
news

NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL