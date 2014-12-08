Jordan Cameron on Browns' offense: 'We suck'

Cleveland's struggling offense hit a crisis point in Sunday's crushing 25-24 loss to the Colts -- and Jordan Cameron knows it.
"We gotta watch the tape, but we suck," the Browns tight end said after the game, per NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.
On an afternoon that saw Mike Pettine's ball-hawking defense pile up four takeaways, score 14 points and hit Colts quarterback Andrew Luck 13 times, it would be easy to point fingers.
Especially after safety Jim Leonhard's second pick of the day gave Cleveland possession at Indy's 23-yard line with 10 minutes to go. A Browns touchdown would have carved out a nine-point lead and made life very tough for the Colts, but quarterback Brian Hoyer misfired on two straight passes as the Browns settled for a field goal and a 24-19 advantage they'd soon lose.
Leonhard begged reporters, per The Plain Dealer, not to "split this team into offense and defense, it's not about that."
Still, there's no way around it during a week that could and should see rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel elevated into the starting role. Hoyer has been a strong leader all season, but his play on Sunday -- a collage of wildly off-kilter throws -- cost Cleveland dearly.
With three games to go and clinging to their postseason dreams, the Browns are long past due for a spark in the form of Manziel.
