Jordan Cameron leaves Browns for Miami Dolphins

Cleveland has lost another high-caliber athlete to South Beach.
Just hours after Jordan Cameron reportedly agreed to a two-year, $15 million contract to stay with the Browns, the Dolphins announced that they signed the 2013 Pro Bowl tight end. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Cameron signed with Miami for the same contract figures as his reported Browns deal.
Even with Cameron in tow, the Dolphinswill not rescind their transition tender to Charles Clay, Rapoport adds, per a team source. In fact the Buffalo News reports Miami is still trying to sign Clay as an H-back complement to Cameron.
A poor man's Tony Gonzalez, Cameron specializes in acrobatic contested catches across the middle, down the sideline and in the end zone -- when healthy.
"He is a young, proven Pro Bowl performer," general manager Dennis Hickey said Thursday, "with playmaking ability that will positively impact our team."
The problem with the former college hoopster is that he can't stay on the field. He has sustained three concussions over the past two years and battled an assortment of other injuries since entering the league in 2011.
It has to be slightly disconcerting that a quarter of his career production came in the first five weeks of the 2013 season.
Nothing would surprise us after the frenzy of the first few days of the new league year.
