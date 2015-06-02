Around the NFL

Jordan Cameron eyeing Pro Bowl return with Dolphins

Published: Jun 02, 2015 at 06:13 AM
Marc Sessler

Jordan Cameron has heard more than enough about the injuries and concussion issues that swept away his final season in Cleveland.

Now embedded with the Dolphins, the playmaking tight end says stability under center and a playbook that maximizes his gifts are enough to chart a return to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

"I was in a similar system two years ago and it's something I thrive in, I would say," Cameron said, per the team's official website. "It's a lot of stuff that they throw the ball to the tight end and you've got to be able to run and get some separation. I think it's what I do best, so I'm just looking forward."

Cameron would rather forget last year, when he was short-circuited by shoulder issues and a nasty head injury. His 24 receptions for 424 yards were a far cry from the 80-catch, 900-yard, seven-touchdown tour de force he notched as part Cleveland's Norv Turner-led offense in 2013.

Cameron has shown flashes of Jimmy Graham in recent years despite the turnstile of ponderous Browns passers he was paired with. Now teamed with Ryan Tannehill, who hasn't missed an NFL game over three seasons, Cameron acknowledged: "I played with like 15 quarterbacks in four years ... I haven't had that (stability) really, so I'm looking forward to that."

So far, so good, as Cameron has lit up Dolphins practices in recent weeks. He hauled in a handful of big catches over the middle on Monday including a scoring grab.

"I really like the ways he's fit into the offense so far,"Dolphins coach Joe Philbin said Monday, per The Miami Herald.

Taking the place of Charles Clay, Cameron gives the Dolphins a bigger and faster weapon at the position. The former Browns star is an ideal target for Tannehill, who helped Clay pile up 127 catches over the past two seasons.

Miami effectively overhauled its stable of pass-catchers this offseason, but the caveat on Cameron is his health. He's started nine or fewer games all but one of his four NFL seasons. If he can stay on the field, returning to the Pro Bowl is a genuine reality for one of the league's more tantalizing options at the position.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

