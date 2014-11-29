Jordan Cameron (concussion) out vs. Bills

The Cleveland Browns will be without Jordan Cameron for the fifth straight game due to a concussion.
Cameron was listed as questionable Friday but was downgraded to out by the club on Saturday.
The tight end was limited in practice all week, prompting optimism that he could return to the lineup. However, he didn't clear the final hurdle of concussion protocol.
At this point it's fair to wonder whether Cameron will return for the rest of the season.
Brian Hoyer and the Browns have survived most of the season without heavy production from the tight end, who has just 13 receptions in six games.
The Browns' passing game will lean on Josh Gordon again this week in his second game back from suspension. Expect a quick passing attack from Cleveland that gets the ball out of Hoyer's hands quickly, due to the Bills' fierce pass rush.
