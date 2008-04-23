Jones thrilled with how things stack up for Cowboys in draft

Secondary is the biggest area of concern, with adding cornerbacks more important than adding safeties. The Cowboys also are looking for a running back to share the load with Marion Barber; a shifty, speedy guy is their most likely target since Barber already is the bruising type. Dallas also could use a quality young receiver to minimize the risk of relying on 34-year-old Terrell Owens and Terry Glenn, who turns 34 around the start of training camp.