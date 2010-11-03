Jones smart not to rush important Cowboys decisions

There is also a reason teams require a six-month offseason to implement systems, and a reason why it often takes new coaches until a second full season before all of their philosophies and mantras take hold. Jones explained that he has thought long and hard about a "Plan B" in terms of a head coach and studied it thoroughly; it's just that these kind of changes generally just increase the malaise, while creating more confusion and distractions and, simultaneously, can take the players off the hook. That's the last thing Jones wants to do here.