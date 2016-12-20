Jones: Randy Gregory will 'absolutely' play in 2016

Gregory might play the final two weeks, but how much he plays won't be up to the owner. Coach Jason Garrett said Monday they would take the situation "day by day." A lot will depend on Gregory's physical shape after more than three months away -- he famously entered his rookie camp out of shape in 2015. It's doubtful he'll play a major role, but any reps Gregory can add to the Cowboys' pass rush at this stage will be a benefit.