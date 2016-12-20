Jones: Randy Gregory will 'absolutely' play in 2016

The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher was reinstated by Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday after being suspended for the first 14 games of the season for violating the NFL's substance-abuse policy.
Owner Jerry Jones was asked during his Tuesday radio spot on 105.3 The FAN whether Gregory would play the final two weeks of the regular season.
"Absolutely, you will (see Gregory this season)," Jones said.
The Cowboys need all the pass rushing help they can get heading into January. Even with David Irving's dominant performance Sunday night, Dallas lacks consistent pressure on the quarterback.
Gregory might play the final two weeks, but how much he plays won't be up to the owner. Coach Jason Garrett said Monday they would take the situation "day by day." A lot will depend on Gregory's physical shape after more than three months away -- he famously entered his rookie camp out of shape in 2015. It's doubtful he'll play a major role, but any reps Gregory can add to the Cowboys' pass rush at this stage will be a benefit.